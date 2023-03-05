All mums deserved to be treated on Mother’s Day – and there are plenty of options in the Steel City if you want to take her out for the day this year.

From set menus to meeting the wildlife at an animal park, here are six great ideas for trips out that will make sure your beloved mum enjoys a special day on Sunday, March 19.

Wine and dine

Wine and dine with the mum in your life at The Florentine in Ranmoor this Mother’s Day with its exclusive Sunday set menu, full of scrumptious dishes that are guaranteed to make her feel special.

Available all day on Sunday, March 19, and priced at just £30.95 per person for three courses, go above and beyond with a selection of seasonal delights and perfectly curated wine pairings.

Focusing on the best of seasonal, British ingredients, menu highlights include Crispy fried smoked salmon and haddock fishcake with creamed leeks, a poached egg and hollandaise sauce, a classic Grilled 8oz Sirloin Steak, aged for 21 days on the bone and served with confit of tomato, roasted onion, grilled mushrooms and triple cooked chips or opt for a Pan-fried sea bass with charred broccoli, minted salsa verde butter and lemon crushed new potatoes. As it’s not Sunday without a cracking roast, you can also choose from premium cuts of British beef or chicken, complete with plenty of gravy and all the trimmings.

Elevating your dining experience further, each course is expertly paired with wines from across the globe, ranging from a Chardonnay from Chile and Sauvignon De Touraine from the Loire to a Stellenbosch Pinotage.

Visit the animals

Owlerton Stadium.

Have fun meeting the meerkats, lemurs, butterflies, birds and other array of wildlife from around the world at The Tropical Butterfly House in Anston, before taking some time to relax in Lottie's Coffee Lounge.

Open Sundays 9am to 5pm. Entry is £16,99. Visit www.butterflyhouse.co.uk

Afternoon tea

Afternoon tea is one of the most quintessential British customs still enjoyed today, and it dates back to the mid-18th Century.

Tropical Butterfly House.

It was introduced by Anna, the seventh Duchess of Bedford, in 1840; after finding that she would become hungry between lunch and dinner, which was served fashionably late at 8pm.

Thus, the idea for afternoon tea was born, and it quickly became a fashionable social event that society, and upper-class, women would dress up for.

Today, afternoon tea is still enjoyed across Britain, with plenty of establishments offering their unique own take on the custom, and swapping tea for sparkling wines such as champagne and prosecco.

One place that comes highly recommended by Sheffielders is Lost and Found on Ecclesall Road, which offers afternoon tea from £23.95. Visit: https://the-lostandfound.co.uk/ for more information

Lost and Found.

A trip to Meadowhall

There are plenty of fun things to do at the shopping centre if you want to spend some quality time with your mum.

You can go for brunch or afternoon tea at the highly recommended Café Massarella on Park Lane, which offers avocado, poached eggs with sundried tomatoes on sourdough.

Enjoy a pamper day together visiting Thérapie, Brows or Dermalogica with a range of skincare or manicure treatments available.

There’s also lots of restaurants to choose from for a Mother’s Day meal with options including Pizza Express, Three Joes, Tapas Revolution, or Fridays amongst many more.

Take a tour of a chocolate factory

Take a tour around Bullion chocolate makers in Kelham Island.

They take place every weekend and costs £16 per person. Visit https://www.bullionchocolate.com/

Owlerton Stadium