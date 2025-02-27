'Heartbreaking' figures reveal scale of dog abandonment problem in Sheffield

‘Heartbreaking’ numbers of dogs are being abandoned on the streets of Sheffield by struggling owners, it has been revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Freedom of Information Request shows that over 1,400 strays have been reported to Sheffield Council, since the start of 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures showing the scale of the stray dog issue in Sheffield have been revealed (Photo: Getty) | Getty

The total number of unhoused dogs reported since 2020 is 1,419, according to the data, which works out at around 27 a week.

Website puppies.co.uk, which sells puppies, obtained the numbers from the council, and warned that those numbers only scratched the surface of the wider issue of pet neglect.

The organisation said in a statement: “Not all dogs believed to be neglected are reported to councils so the real number is likely much higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that dog ownership increased in the pandemic but as life returns to normal and with the current cost of living crisis, some owners are struggling to care for their pets.

“The rise in animal neglect and abandonment is a heartbreaking reminder of the responsibility that comes with pet ownership. A dog is a lifelong commitment, not a short-term convenience. It takes time, energy and patience to build a trusting relationship. Owners need to be prepared for the challenges that come with caring for an animal.

They are urging would be dog owners to do proper research into what breed would fit their lifestyle, as well as speaking to dog owners and read books explaining what responsible dog ownership involves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Qarrar Somji, director and solicitor-advocate at Witan Solicitors added: “The Animal Welfare Act 2006 means that abandonment of animals is a criminal offence. Dog owners are required by law to meet their pet’s welfare needs. This includes ensuring their pet has a suitable environment and diet, the act also highlights that pets should be protected from avoidable suffering and pain.

“The penalties for breaching the act include fines of up to £20,000, up to 51-week jail terms, and lifetime bans on pet ownership. We advise owners to be aware of these laws and penalties and strongly recommend those struggling to meet their dog’s needs to look into ethical alternatives such as rehoming.”