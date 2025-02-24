“Those eyes say it all.”

There is sadness again at an animal rescue centre in South Yorkshire after another dog used to “churn out pups” was dumped.

Patsy has been taken in by Helping Yorkshire Poundies | HYPS

The dog, named Patsy Pocket, has been taken in by Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies in the hope that she will get a second chance.

Patsy had been dumped and ended up in stray kennels, where dogs can only stay for a limited amount of time.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies stepped forward to take her in and once she receives veterinary treatment, efforts will be made to find her a loving home.

Patsy is said to have been used for breeding to make money for her former owners.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: “Once again, our hearts have broken for another terribly neglected little soul - meet PATSY Pocket.

“Things really do feel like they are getting worse and worse with the volume of dogs just like Patsy needing help - it’s desperate.

“We can’t save them all, but we are working flat out to do as much as we can - we could save Patsy today as a lucky girly got adopted yesterday, meaning we had one kennel free.

“Patsy found herself in a local stray kennels - she had been dumped in awful condition she has clearly served her ‘duties’ churning out pups making huge sums of money.

“We feel like we could repeat this story every day.

“Her skin is infected, itchy and painful, her poor (non existant ) ears are infected, her breathing is bad … there’s just no excuse for the condition she’s in - it’s so avoidable.

“Yet, as is so often the case, Patsy doesn’t hold anything against humans, and is the sweetest girl - grateful for a fuss, treat… and a squeaky pink Hippo toy.

“Patsy is booked in to see the vet - she has a long road ahead, and donations for her care are very, very welcome.

“Thank you for helping us to help Patsy - we simply can’t do it without your amazing support.”

Patsy’s plight has let to calls for action to be taken against “backstreet breeders.”

Animal lover Juli Simm, posting on Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ Facebook page, said: “The back street breeders need shutting down.”

Carol Bingham added: “Some humans absolutely disgust me, putting profit and greed before the care of innocent dogs.”

Doreen Spencer described how some people just use dogs as “money making machines.”

Jane Parkinson said: “Bless her. Some humans are so horrible, just want the money and could not care less about the welfare of the dog. Use and abuse. The sad thing is whoever breed from her then dumped her will go on to do the same again, it’s never ending.”

Sandra Jefferson added: “This just breaks my heart...I really wish that harsher penalties would come out for the greeders and animal abusers.”