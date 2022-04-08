Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is an animal rescue centre based in South Yorkshire.
They take in animals that, through no fault of their own, have no home. The sanctuary then assesses them, takes care of any medical or behavioural needs they may have – they are then listed for adoption so a loving family can take them in as one of their own.
Undefined: readMore
For more information about pets up for adoption at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, visit its website.
Listed here are 11 dogs currently in need of a new home and care of a family in South Yorkshire.
1. Tyson
A 6-month-old American Bulldog, Tyson is a lovable puppy who is comfortable around other dogs. He has been in a home for all of his life but will need basic home training in a new environment.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Tex
A 10-month-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Tex is a young bouncy puppy best with experienced dog owners. He has heaps of energy and will need basic training.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Leonard
A 3-year-old greyhound, Leonard is a very relaxed dog who just wants a few gentle walks and soft bed. He is quite a timid dog but is able to come around quickly to his new surroundings.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Cheryl
An almost 2-year-old greyhound, Cheryl is lovely, friendly and would be brilliant fun to have around at home.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary