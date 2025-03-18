A Barnsley wife who turned kidney donor to save her husband’s life says being a living donor is “one of the best things I've ever done.”

Emma Hodgson, aged 42, successfully donated her kidney to husband Kieran, 48, in a life-saving operation at the Sheffield Kidney Institute at the Northern General Hospital last month.

Married Barnsley couple Kieran and Emma Hodgson have shared the story of how Emma donated one of her kidneys to save her husband's life. | Submitted

For Kieran, who was diagnosed with a hereditary kidney disorder known as polycystic kidney disease 14 years ago, his wife’s sacrifice gave him a lifeline as he started to suffer with serious ill health from end stage renal failure.

Emma said: “Up until six months ago, Kieran had been living a full and unrestricted life. Then he went downhill really sharply.

“I was watching him feeling extremely fatigued. He was physically and mentally unwell, experiencing lots of numbness and tingling in his legs and I was scared to death when his heart arrhythmia kicked in.

“I felt like we were running out of time and something catastrophic was going to happen.”

Kieran was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease 14 years ago, which in late 2024 caused his kidney function to plunge over 85 per cent and threatened to cause end stage renal failure. | Submitted

Tests showed Kieran’s kidney function had plunged to a critical 15 per cent, and Kieran, who had been able to play 18 holes of golf just a few months previously, was placed on the deceased donor transplant list.

However, he was also given information about the living kidney donor scheme, where a family member, relative or friend can donate a kidney to someone they know while they are still alive.

Emma found the forms in their car’s glovebox compartment - and stepped in to get tested.

Although all organ donations offer a lifeline to patients, living donor transplants generally offer better outcomes to transplant recipients due to the overall health of the donor, the immediacy of the donation, and the transplanted kidneys usually lasting longer.

Emma and Kieran in hospital at the Sheffield Kidney Institute, part of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. | NHS

Living donation is also possible as most people born with two kidneys who donate one kidney can go on to live normal, healthy lives after recovery from surgery.

The pair’s surgery went ahead, with Kieran’s kidney function then at an all-time low of 11 per cent as he headed into the transplant.

Hours later, Emma woke in recovery - where she was told the operation went smoothly and her husband would be receiving her kidney shortly.

Emma said: “Before I knew it, I was told my husband was back on the ward and all had gone well. He was bouncing off the walls full of beans and energy whereas I was struggling to get out of bed for a while.”

Now, the couple have fully recovered and are making plans for the future.

Kieran said: “Everything was on hold. All we could think about was the transplant date. We couldn't think about moving, booking a holiday or getting a new car, but now I've got some options back.

“Emma has given me the greatest gift that anyone can give someone - she’s given me life. Nothing I could do could ever repay her.”

In Sheffield, around 20 living donor kidney transplants take place a year - with the team saying they hope to see an increase in the number of living kidney donors to help bridge the gap between those in need of a transplant and the shortfall in number of available organs.

Caroline Basarab-Horwath, Living Donor Coordinator at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Living donors are true heroes and it is a privilege to be part of their journey. Seeing the impact of their gift firsthand is a reminder of the profound difference one person can make in another’s life.”