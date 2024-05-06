Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harold Lambert Court is a large housing block looking down over Sheffield city centre.

Along with Castle Court, it is what remains of the old Hyde Park flats, which were built in the 1960s, not long after the flats at Park Hill were completed.

David Frank recently bought a two-bedroom flat at Harold Lambert Court, on Hyde Park Terrace, and is doing it up.

While he loves the views there and the spacious interior, he is frustrated by issues with his windows and the response from Together Housing, which owns and manages the block.

“I bought this flat about four months ago off a friend and I’m doing it up but the windows are leaking and nothing’s being done about it,” he told The Star.

“When it rains, the water pours in. It’s causing damp and mould and there’s nothing I can do about it.

“The windows don’t close properly either and there’s a draught. It gets freezing at night.

“The windows are the responsibility of Together Housing and they sent someone out.

“They said they’re going to put another window in front to stop the draught but I asked if that would stop the water coming in and they said no.

“I’m not the only one affected. People have been complaining about the windows here for about 17 years but they’re still waiting for them to be replaced.

‘We’re not getting what we’re paying for in service charges’

“There’s water getting in on the stairwell too when it rains.

“I’ve asked when they’re going to put new windows in but they haven’t said when.

“The windows aren’t the only problem here. I can hear the cladding rattling at night too.

“I’m paying £55.42 a month in service charges, yet everything’s falling apart. We’re not getting what we’re paying for and I’m taking legal advice about withholding the service charge until they’ve made the repairs that are needed.”

When The Star visited, work was being carried out inside the block, which Mr Frank said was to install sprinklers.

What has Together Housing said?

Together Housing describes itself as one of the largest housing associations in the north of England, where it manages more than 36,000 homes.

It is a non-profit organisation, with any money it makes invested back into the company ‘for the benefit of our residents and local communities’.

Helen Gibson, director of property investment and planning for Together Housing, said: “We are very sorry that Mr Frank is having issues with the windows in his property. A member of our repairs team has been in touch and is continuing to work on a one-to-one basis with Mr Frank to address the issues.

