3. Night patrol

Sheffield's Hyde Park flats were initially popular but living conditions quickly deteriorated, with reports of gangs terrorising the area, infestations of rats and ants, and objects being thrown from heights. In 1967, just one year after their official opening, a former council planning officer said the flats should never have been built, claiming people were being not housed, but ‘warehoused’. This photo, taken on March 25, 1981, shows people taking part in one of the night patrols which were set up following a spate of burglaries

Photo: JP