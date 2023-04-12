News you can trust since 1887
Handsworth Hill: Eerie photos show 'car graveyard' in Sheffield where vehicles were 'melted to ground' in fire

These eerie photos show a ‘car graveyard’ at a former Sheffield warehouse filled with the burned-out shells of vehicles.

By Robert Cumber
Published 12th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

The pictures were taken inside the former Co-op distribution centre in Handsworth Hill, which was home to Co-op Funeralcare after the firm moved to a larger depot. When Co-op moved out completely in 2015, the urban explorers behind the popular LKUrbex Facebook page, who took these photos, say it was used by Steel City Motors to store cars.

The building was hit by a fire, which LKUrbex said melted the cars to the ground within the building, where the roof has collapsed on top of them. The cars pictured are hard to identify, but LKUrbex said they include a Vauxhall Astra Estate, a Renault Clio and a Ford Focus ST.

The burned-out remains of cars at the old Co-op distribution centre in Handsworth Hill, Sheffield

1. Burned-out remains of cars

The burned-out remains of cars at the old Co-op distribution centre in Handsworth Hill, Sheffield Photo: LKUrbex

The engine of one of the abandoned vehicles at the former Co-op distribution centre in Handsworth Hill, Sheffield

2. Engine

The engine of one of the abandoned vehicles at the former Co-op distribution centre in Handsworth Hill, Sheffield Photo: LKUrbex

The building in Handsworth Hill, Sheffield, was used by Co-op until 2015, it is understood

3. Old Co-op centre

The building in Handsworth Hill, Sheffield, was used by Co-op until 2015, it is understood Photo: LKUrbex

The building in Handsworth Hill, Sheffield, was badly damaged by a fire

4. Fire damage

The building in Handsworth Hill, Sheffield, was badly damaged by a fire Photo: LKUrbex

