Handsworth Hill: Eerie photos show 'car graveyard' in Sheffield where vehicles were 'melted to ground' in fire
These eerie photos show a ‘car graveyard’ at a former Sheffield warehouse filled with the burned-out shells of vehicles.
The pictures were taken inside the former Co-op distribution centre in Handsworth Hill, which was home to Co-op Funeralcare after the firm moved to a larger depot. When Co-op moved out completely in 2015, the urban explorers behind the popular LKUrbex Facebook page, who took these photos, say it was used by Steel City Motors to store cars.
The building was hit by a fire, which LKUrbex said melted the cars to the ground within the building, where the roof has collapsed on top of them. The cars pictured are hard to identify, but LKUrbex said they include a Vauxhall Astra Estate, a Renault Clio and a Ford Focus ST.