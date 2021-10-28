Joseph Ward and Bradley Banks enjoying the 2001 Fright Night in the city
Halloween Sheffield: Did we take your picture at these spooky events in Sheffield over the years?

Here are some retro pictures from Sheffield's Halloween celebrations. Can you spot yourself?

By Kian Rains
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 10:13 am

In a couple of weeks the city’s residents will be trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, donning costumes and eating sweet treats.

With Halloween just around the corner, we have dug out some pictures of spooky festivities around Sheffield over the years.

1. Devil horns

Erik Mooy dons devil horns at Fright Night, Sheffield City Centre

Photo: Andrew Partridge

2. Carehome costumes

Staff at Park View Residential Care Home, in Sicey Avenue, Shiregreen, dressed for up Halloween to entertain residents.

Photo: STEVE TAYLOR

3. Fright Night.JPG

Photo: Steve Ellis

4. Witch trio

Left to Right: Louisa Pye, Tarah Siddons, and Annie Scott dressed as witches for Fright Night in Sheffield City Centre.

Photo: Steve Ellis

Sheffield
