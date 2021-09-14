Halfords calls on Sheffield residents to test e-bikes in new trials

Halfords has announced that it will be offering a total of three million hours of free e-bike trials over the next year, with residents local to the Sheffield store able to take part now.

Participants will be treated to a choice of up to 12 e-bikes and will be given the opportunity to try out the bike for up to six hours.

Customers are given ample time to get a feel for their chosen e-bike, including the range, comfortability and speed - so they can ride away confident that their questions have been answered.

Sheffield residents can test e-bikes as part of new trials by Halfords.

Over the past 18 months, electric bikes have increased in popularity; and with one in three workers being reluctant to commute to work by public transport, e-bikes offer a feasible alternative and make cycling far more accessible for all.

Riders of all ages can tackle more challenging journeys, get to places faster and with benefits for the environment too; it's no wonder sales have grown by 76 per cent year on year.

Residents in Sheffield can now book a trial slot and learn all they need to know about their chosen e-bike.

To take part in the new trial, simply enter your postcode into the Halfords e-bike trial finder, and browse the availability at your local store.