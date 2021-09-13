Volunteers wanted to spend a night sleeping rough in Sheffield in aid of homeless charity

Sleep Out is the annual challenge that raises money for Roundabout, the South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity.

After being postponed due to the pandemic in 2020, Sleep Out makes a return for 2021 on Friday, November 12 at Peddler Warehouse, 92 Burton Rd, Kelham Island.

This year the event is being sponsored by Sheffield’s Elevation Recruitment Group.

Supporters at the Roundabout Sleep Out 2019.

Registration costs £25 per person and includes a hot meal in the evening and breakfast the following morning.

And all the organisers ask is that everybody raises a minimum of £100 in sponsorship, to help Roundabout continue to support an increasing number of homeless young people throughout South Yorkshire.

“All we are asking is that you rough it for one night to prevent homelessness becoming a reality for vulnerable young people,” said Roundabout event organiser Emily Bush.

“We are asking you to brave what will most probably be a cold autumn night by swapping your bed for a sleeping bag and a cold hard floor in a warehouse but by doing that you will be helping to stop homelessness becoming a harsh reality for a vulnerable young person.

“Of course an event like this cannot truly replicate what it is like to be homeless, lonely and frightened - but it offers a small insight into the realities that are faced and can help to make a real difference to the lives of young people.”