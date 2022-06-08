Anna Walliss, aged 23, attended Sheffield Children’s Hospital after her shoulder became very swollen and her shoulder blade began protruding 12 years ago.

She underwent several scans, including an MRI, CT and 3D examinations, after being diagnosed with a curvature of the spine known as scoliosis.

Anna, from Sheffield, said: “I was 11 when I was diagnosed, and I remember feeling very scared. I very clearly recall grabbing my mum and dad’s hands, I didn’t know what was going to happen next.”

Anna Walliss and Consultant Spinal Surgeon Mr Lee Breakwell after her first fundraising in 2013

She was cared for by the world-leading Spinal Service at Sheffield Children’s which sees more than 3,000 patients a year and accepts referrals from all over the UK and Ireland.

Anna underwent an operation to correct the curvature in her spine in January 2012, one of typically more than 100 performed every year at the hospital.

She added: “I will always remember the staff at Sheffield Children’s being lovely with me and laughing because I was always trying to help them turn me over, as I wasn’t allowed to lay on my back for too long during my recovery.

“I would like to thank each and every staff member from the bottom of my heart for everything that they did for me, I wouldn’t be where or who I am now without them.”

Anna Walliss raised over £2,500 with her most recent Race Night & Easter Raffle.

Anna recently raised more than £2,500 for The Children's Hospital Charity through a race night and Easter raffle, bringing the total amount raised over the years to nearly £4,000.

In 2019, the Charity funded an EOS X-ray scanner for the Spinal Service; only the second of its kind available to children in the UK.

The scanner provides an ultra-low dose 2D and 3D digital X-ray, with improved image quality to aid assessment and surgical planning.

Anna’s continued fundraising has been devoted to the Spinal Service, to support similar improvements to scoliosis care in the future.