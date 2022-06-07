Chatsworth Walk 2022: Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity fundraiser returns this weekend

After two years of virtual events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the walk around the Chatsworth Estate will return on Saturday June 11.

Participants can choose between a 3km or 10km route on the day. Starting at 10am, the walk will take people past Chatsworth House, up Lodge Hill and through the medieval Stand Woods, past the Hunting Tower, the Swiss Lake and the aqueduct .

There will also be activities on the day, including the ‘Find Theo’ orienteering challenge for £1 before. All participants will receive a fundraising pack and medal too.

Fundraisers taking part in the 2019 Chatsworth walk for The Children's Hospital Charity

To sign up to The Children’s Hospital Charity’s Chatsworth Walk, visit events.tchc.org.uk/event/chatsworthwalk

Money raised will help Sheffield Children’s Hospital, including the project to build a new helipad on its roof.