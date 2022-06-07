Chatsworth Walk 2022: Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity fundraiser returns this weekend

After two years of virtual events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the walk around the Chatsworth Estate will return on Saturday June 11.
Participants can choose between a 3km or 10km route on the day. Starting at 10am, the walk will take people past Chatsworth House, up Lodge Hill and through the medieval Stand Woods, past the Hunting Tower, the Swiss Lake and the aqueduct .
There will also be activities on the day, including the ‘Find Theo’ orienteering challenge for £1 before. All participants will receive a fundraising pack and medal too.
To sign up to The Children’s Hospital Charity’s Chatsworth Walk, visit events.tchc.org.uk/event/chatsworthwalk
Money raised will help Sheffield Children’s Hospital, including the project to build a new helipad on its roof.
With more than half the cost now having been raised, it is hoped with support from the public that fundraising for the £6m project can be completed this year and construction can begin next year.