A year on from opening in Sheffield, an indoor mini golf venue has found great popularity among the public with its cleverly themed holes and adult humour.

John Street, in Highfield, became home to Golf Fang on April 9, 2022, and in just over a year, the ‘seriously crazy golf’ venue has gathered an average rating of 4.7 as per almost 500 Google reviewers. The site has brought with it an immersive and unique activity for adults, while also supplying the goods of booze, burgers and DJs.

Those behind the venture promised it would take crazy golf to a whole new level, and that it has proved to do. The site has combined bright artwork, humour and nostalgia with 18 cleverly themed holes. Some of the holes replicate scenes from TV shows and films, such as the Jeremy Kyle Show, Godzilla and an impressive aeroplane cabin.

The site offers several different packages to book, with its standard 18-hole course starting at £12.50 per person. It also offers discounts for students, and NHS and emergency service workers. Other packages include either one or two drinks from its extensive menu. Whether you’re looking for a zingy ‘Cherry Bomb’ cocktail, a craft beer, or a soft drink, there’s something there for everyone.

Golf Fang, in Highfield, is nothing short of colourful with its detailed decorations and artwork.

Many reviewers paid their thanks to the ‘accommodating’ staff for providing ‘great customer service’.

One reviewer said it is ‘well worth the price of entry’. He said: “The style and themes of the individual holes and the venue as a whole are great. We were part of a group of 4 and it took us about 90 minutes to get round.

"All the staff were very attentive and helpful (whilst you are playing they will come round and get you drinks several times). It is very popular so make sure to book well ahead to get your preferred slot.”

A second person wrote: “The venue is exceptional. So much attention to detail has been put into making the decor amazing! It really is great!

Kip Piper, Golf Fang's co-creator.

Another said it was ‘much better’ than any other crazy golf venue. They wrote: “The themes and sets for the holes are outstanding, great atmosphere and the way they manage to take your drinks order and bring it back to whatever hole you’re at is great. We had a party of 18 and they managed to get us all following each other in several groups, although we did pre-book. All the staff were great and very accommodating.