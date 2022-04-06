Golf Fang – which promises to take crazy golf to a whole new level, combining art, humour and nostalgia with cleverly themed holes – is set to open it’s latest venue in John Street, Highfield, on Saturday, April 9.

Those behind the venture say it will house 18 holes of ‘seriously crazy golf, giving guests an experiential concept that will truly blow people's minds’.

Some of the wacky holes include a set that mimmicks a scene from the infamous Jeremy Kyle Show, a Godzilla hand crushing an American-style police car and an aeroplane fuselage.

The Star was given an exclusive tour of the venue ahead of the official opening.

Take a sneak peak inside here.

