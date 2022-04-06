Inside the new venue.

Golf Fang Sheffield: First look inside new crazy golf-themed venue featuring Godzilla, Jeremy Kyle and an aeroplane fuselage

A new ‘mind-blowing’ crazy golf-themed venue with cocktails and street food is opening in Sheffield this weekend – and here’s the first look inside.

By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 2:43 pm

Golf Fang – which promises to take crazy golf to a whole new level, combining art, humour and nostalgia with cleverly themed holes – is set to open it’s latest venue in John Street, Highfield, on Saturday, April 9.

Those behind the venture say it will house 18 holes of ‘seriously crazy golf, giving guests an experiential concept that will truly blow people's minds’.

Some of the wacky holes include a set that mimmicks a scene from the infamous Jeremy Kyle Show, a Godzilla hand crushing an American-style police car and an aeroplane fuselage.

The Star was given an exclusive tour of the venue ahead of the official opening.

Take a sneak peak inside here.

1. Main bar

Overlooking the main bar area.

2. Haunted house

One of the holes has a haunted house theme.

3. Creepy clown

A creepy clown looks on in this area.

4. Ghetto golf

The ghetto golf area.

