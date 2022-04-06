Adam Peaty is in Sheffield this week (Getty Images)

The event is welcoming some of the UKs most well-decorated swimmers, including Olympic gold medal winning team members Adam Peaty, Kathleen Dawson, James Guy and Anna Hopkin who are starting the first of three major international meets across the year.

As part of its multi-year partnership with health and wellbeing provider Westfield Health, UK youth development charity, Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, is delivering a series of programmes in Sheffield, benefitting over 2,000 of the region’s young people this year. It coincides with the Ponds Forge meet this week.

Dame Kelly Holmes Trust is a UK youth charity which believes that all young people must have an equal opportunity to be the best versions of themselves.

Sheffield has a rich and inclusive sporting history, with world-class sporting facilities such as the National Swimming Championship’s venue and has been a backdrop to many successful careers.

The Trust’s transformational programmes are designed to improve wellbeing, help build healthy relationships and unlock the confidence, self-esteem and resilience needed to achieve in education, work and life.

Closely aligned with the Move More Sheffield strategy, the Trust is collaborating with local delivery partners to ensure the

programmes are delivered where the need is greatest, giving many young people who are already facing disadvantages or challenges in their everyday lives the opportunity to thrive.

James Kirton, former GB Olympic and world championship swimmer said: “I realised at back end of my career that the real world is a very different place to the swimming bubble, but the same things that made me great at swimming are the same things that can make anybody great at what they do.

“I just wanted to go out and spread the word that it doesn’t matter where you’re from, who you’re supported by, how much money you’ve got, what area you grew up in, what house you live in, what your parents or guardians did, if you want something bad enough, I’m living proof that you can go out there and get it.”