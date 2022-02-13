These are some of the pictures owner Stefani Doherty has taken which have made the grumpy-faced pet an online star.
1. Proshka the Grouch
Proshka, who looks like Gizmo from Gremlins, now has a world wide following on the back of pictures posted on social media by his owner. Here is how he looks as Oscar the Grouch. Pictures: Stefani Doherty / https://www.instagram.com/griffy.girl/
Photo: Stefani Doherty / https://www.instagram.com/griffy.girl/
2. Mogwai message
3. Sideways glance
4. Grease costume
