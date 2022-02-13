Proshka, who looks like Gizmo from Gremlins, now has a world wide following on the back of pictures posted on social media by his owner. Pictures: Stefani Doherty / https://www.instagram.com/griffy.girl/

Picture gallery shows how Sheffield dog Proshka is a double of Gizmo from Gremlins

Sheffield dog Proshka has gained an international following after pictures of him looking like Gizmo from Gremlins went viral online.

Sunday, 13th February 2022, 3:11 pm

The brussels griffon now has thousands of follows on his owner’s Instagram page, https://www.instagram.com/griffy.girl/ and has also been compared to Chewbacca from Star Wars.

These are some of the pictures owner Stefani Doherty has taken which have made the grumpy-faced pet an online star.

1. Proshka the Grouch

2. Mogwai message

3. Sideways glance

4. Grease costume

