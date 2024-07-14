Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a Sheffield ‘legend’ who co-founded one of the city’s most famous nightclubs.

George Webster set up The Limit nightclub on West Street along with Kevan Johnson in 1978.

It ran for 13 years until 1991, hosting unforgettable gigs by the likes of Siouxsie and the Banshees, Adam & The Ants, Def Leppard, U2, the Undertones and The Human League, and establishing itself as one of Sheffield’s best-loved and most important nightclubs.

Geroge’s family shared the sad news of his death yesterday, Saturday, July 13, on The Limit Facebook group.

“After a short battle George peacefully passed away in his sleep in Rotherham hospital with his family by his side,” they said.

‘Take it to the limit one last time George’

“Knowing the wonderful life that George lived, knowing people far and wide, please feel free to repost where it might be appropriate.

“We know George is resting easy and will be missed sincerely. Take it to the limit one last time George.” Author Neil Anderson, who has written extensively about George and The Limit in his books, including Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Sheffield – The Limit Edition, was among those to pay their respects.

The Limit nightclub on West Street, Sheffield, ran from 1978 to 1991 | Sheffield Newspapers

“George Webster was the man with a passion for music who formed one half of the successful Limit partnership, remaining there for the duration of the venue's life,” he said.

“He initially owned a record shop and became the popular resident DJ at the Buccaneer Bar under the management of future Wapentake manager, Olga Marshall.

“His magic followed him as he started DJing at the Wapentake. As punk emerged, he decided, alongside future Limit partner Kevan Johnson, that the city deserved a venue dedicated to the scene.

‘A sad day for Sheffield music’

“The Limit was born in the spring of 1978 and was a hit from day one. Years of memorable live gigs and club nights followed, and it's regularly cited as the venue that helped spawn the city's electro movement, with local bands from the Human League to Vice Versa (later to become ABC) all playing early gigs there.

“George Webster never lost his passion for music after he left venue management. His death is a sad day for Sheffield music.”

Anthony Cronshaw, who was a regular at The Limit, called the club a 'game changer for the people of Sheffield'.

He added: “I didn’t know him personally but met him on numerous occasions. I saw Wayne then Jayne County and the Electric Chairs at the Limit plus the fantastic Undertones. We actually lived in there most weekends so thank you George for the memories.”

‘A legend that made life good for so many’

Tributes have poured in on social media.

One person wrote: “Such sad news . One of the biggest influences on my musical taste from last days at the Buccaneer then onto the Wapp and Limit. RIP George.

Another commented: “God bless. A legend that made life good for so many people. RIP sir.”

A third person said: “George was always a true gentleman when I knew him in the Limit era. A pioneer of the music scene of the time and a big part of the history of music in Sheffield.”

And a fourth person wrote: “What a great music fan and in some ways ahead of the game. Brought amazing acts to Sheffield before they broke. Sad news.”