A TikTok star whose ingenious party trick filmed at a Sheffield pub was viewed 6.4 million times has finally disclosed how it is done.

Andrew Butler drove the internet mad when he shared the video last autumn of him appearing to perform a superhuman feat of strength at The Royal pub on Market Street in Woodhouse. The 17-second clip showed him lifting a table seemingly effortlessly, without spilling a drop of the drink on top, while sitting down.

Lots of people came up with theories about how he did it but most were well wide of the mark, though a few people did figure it out for themselves. Andrew let The Star in on the secret to the trick at the time, on the basis we preserved the mystery for a bit longer, but he has now allowed us to reveal exactly how it is done, so other people can try it for themselves.

How was pub table party trick done? Can you do it anywhere?

Andrew Butler performing his party trick with a table at The Royal pub in Woodhouse, Sheffield. The video has been viewed 3.3 million times since he shared it on TikTok

The 38-year-old self-employed builder, who grew up in Woodhouse but now lives in Chesterfield, told how he used simple physics to help him baffle people. He said: “It only works in certain pubs with the right tables and seating. You push the feet of the table to the back of the seat, which takes a lot of the weight off. You’re pulling in as well as up. You don’t need to be particularly strong to do it. Once you have the knack it’s easy.

Andrew used to perform the trick when The Royal was his local about 20 years ago and decided to film it and upload it when he returned last year, but he never expected the video to get the response it did. This video of him recreating the stunt at the nearby George Inn, filmed from a different angle, gives a better idea of how the trick works.

What other party tricks has TikTok star performed?

Since the table party trick blew up on TikTok, Andrew has shared some other tricks, including a magic trick where he makes a cigarette vanish and reappear, and another in which he impressively pushes his thumb through a coaster. The second stunt he says is simply a case of willpower.

