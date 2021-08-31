GAME in Sheffield city centre shuts ahead of relocation into Sports Direct

GAME on The Moor closed its doors on August 29 and will be re-established inside the premises of the fashion and sports chain on High Street.

The national video game chain was bought out by Michael Ashley’s retail empire in 2019 for £52m.

GAME’s departure from The Moor leaves an empty unit between The Gym and The Entertainer toy store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GAME has left its unit on The Moor ahead of relocating into Sports Direct on High Street.

There are currently no planning applications underway by any other business to take its space.

GAME shut on August 29 following an all stock must go sale in the last two weeks. The national chain has been contacted to ask if the move has led to any redundancies or loss of staff.

A report in March 2021 showed the UK video game market hit a record £7bn last year as lockdown boredom drove millions of Britons into buying consoles and home entertainment.