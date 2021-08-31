Police reveal results of new police team set up in troubled Page Hall area of Sheffield

The team has also seized 124 vehicles and carried out 10 search warrants over the last eight months.

Sheffield’s District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley, said the new team is proving a success.

In a report for South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Alan Billings’ public accountability board, Chf Supt Hemsley, said: “The practice of engagement and enforcement in this locality is having a positive effect in the community with no large-scale incidents reported this summer.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police team was set up to specifically concentrate on the Page Hall area of Sheffield following a series of incidents

She added: “The combination of enforcement activity and high visibility presence and engagement alongside our partners has built trust and allowed the community to begin to take some pride and responsibility for behaviour.”

The new police team was set up last year in response to escalating concerns about a range of issues including anti-social behaviour, littering and fly-tipping, drugs, Covid breaches, mass brawls and large groups congregating on the streets at all times of the day and night.

In response, a disused council house has been turned into a community base for the police team and partner agencies, with Chf Supt Hemsley revealing that community nurses may also start using the building in the future.

The police chief said one of the main issues in the area currently is burglaries.

Crime prevention leaflets have been produced and handed out to local residents.