Gallery shows England fans cheering the Three Lions on against Denmark at Sheffield fanzone

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 20th Jun 2024, 18:29 BST
Fans shouted their hearts out for England as the Three Lions went into action against Denmark.

And The Star was there to capture the evening with the fans at the Sheffield fan park, on Devonshire Green.

There was delight for England fans early on when Harry Kane out England ahead, but that was deflated when the Danes levelled the scores before the interval.

Out pictures show the supports watching the game.

The fan zone has been a popular place for supporters to take in the games, with a capacity for several thousand fans at the area.

Take a look and see if there is anyone you recognise among the fans

England fans watch the game v Denmark at the Fancity in Sheffield

1. Fans

England fans watch the game v Denmark at the Fancity in SheffieldPhoto: Dean Atkins

