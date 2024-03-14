Sheffield retro: 22 memorable photos looking back at Devonshire Green in the 90s and noughties

Protests, parties and lost businesses feature in this retro photo gallery

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 14th Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT

It's been the scene of countless parties and protests over the years, and a great place to unwind and soak up the sun.

Devonshire Green is one of Sheffield's best known and most popular open spaces.

This retro photo gallery features some of the best photos taken on and around Devonshire Green during the 1990s and 2000s.

It includes pictures of revellers at the festivals staged there over the years, demonstrations over everything from G8 to the legalisation of cannabis, and lost shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, including the much-missed Rare & Racy bookshop.

Do you see any faces you recognise?

Owner Roy Broughton and bar person Lisa Staniforth at Bistro Casablanca, on Devonshire Street, Devonshire Green, Sheffield, in October 2002

1. Bistro Casablanca

Owner Roy Broughton and bar person Lisa Staniforth at Bistro Casablanca, on Devonshire Street, Devonshire Green, Sheffield, in October 2002 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Crowds relax in the sun on Devonshire Green

2. Devonshire Green Festival

Crowds relax in the sun on Devonshire Green Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Allen Capes in the Rare & Racy secondhand bookshop, at Devonshire Green, Sheffield

3. Rare & Racy

Allen Capes in the Rare & Racy secondhand bookshop, at Devonshire Green, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
A festivalgoer at Peace in the Park, on Devonshire Green

4. Peace

A festivalgoer at Peace in the Park, on Devonshire Green Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldNostalgiaMemoriesPhoto memories

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.