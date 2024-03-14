It's been the scene of countless parties and protests over the years, and a great place to unwind and soak up the sun.

Devonshire Green is one of Sheffield's best known and most popular open spaces.

This retro photo gallery features some of the best photos taken on and around Devonshire Green during the 1990s and 2000s.

It includes pictures of revellers at the festivals staged there over the years, demonstrations over everything from G8 to the legalisation of cannabis, and lost shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, including the much-missed Rare & Racy bookshop.

Do you see any faces you recognise?

1 . Bistro Casablanca Owner Roy Broughton and bar person Lisa Staniforth at Bistro Casablanca, on Devonshire Street, Devonshire Green, Sheffield, in October 2002

2 . Devonshire Green Festival Crowds relax in the sun on Devonshire Green

3 . Rare & Racy Allen Capes in the Rare & Racy secondhand bookshop, at Devonshire Green, Sheffield