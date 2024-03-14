It's been the scene of countless parties and protests over the years, and a great place to unwind and soak up the sun.
Devonshire Green is one of Sheffield's best known and most popular open spaces.
This retro photo gallery features some of the best photos taken on and around Devonshire Green during the 1990s and 2000s.
It includes pictures of revellers at the festivals staged there over the years, demonstrations over everything from G8 to the legalisation of cannabis, and lost shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, including the much-missed Rare & Racy bookshop.
Do you see any faces you recognise?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.