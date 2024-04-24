Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Chapeltown family has raffled a signed Sheffield United football shirt to fundraise for the Sheffield Children’s Hospital as a tribute to their late son.

Baby Carter had a life expectancy of just 12 months due to a rare genetic condition, called sudden infant death with dysgenesis of the testes syndrome (SIDDT)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He spent much of his life in the intensive care unit of Sheffield Children’s Hospital, and tragically passed away at just eight months old.

The signed shirt helped raise £500 for Sheffield Children's.

Lisa Carter, an arranger at Chapeltown Co-Op Funeralcare, has raised more than £500 for the hospital in his memory.

Sheffield United FC kindly offered a signed shirt to be raffled.

Lisa said: “All our family are so grateful to everyone at the Sheffield Children’s Hospital. The care Carter received from the wonderful nurses was truly invaluable, so it was important for us to give something back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want Carter to be remembered as the special little boy he was, and we want to make sure families who may be going through a similar situation can receive the same support we had from the hospital.

“More and more families like ours want to honour the memory of their loved ones through fundraising for local charities. We’d like to thank everyone who has donated to the Sheffield Children’s Hospital and to Sheffield United Football Club for the signed shirt.