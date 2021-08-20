Sheffield pub closed until further notice after suspected arson attack
A popular Sheffield pub has been forced to close after a suspected arson attack in the early hours of Friday morning.
Officers were called at 5.11am to The Sheaf View Pub on Gleadless Road after a reported arson.
On Facebook, the pub owners said they were devastated by the incident, especially after the business was just about to get back on its feet due to the pandemic.
They also posted a picture which showed extensive damage to parts of the pub.
They said: "Having dealt with the challenges of Covid, we thought we could see the light at the end of the tunnel.
"Sadly someone has decided that they didn't want that to happen.
"We will need to wait for insurance assessors so we have no idea how long this will take to repair or even if we will be able to reopen.
"Clearly we are all devastated but we are determined to do everything we can to get open again as soon as possible."
A visit to the pub showed that the window and front door have been boarded up, with other windows open.
Pubs across the country were significantly hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, with only 6 percent of them confident of survival, according to Office of National Statistics.
As non-essential businesses, pubs and bars faced prolonged closures since the pandemic began in March 2020 and had to lay off or furlough tens of thousands of workers.
Many establishments still reported significant profit losses, the ONS said, despite reopening the outdoor facilities on April 12 and indoors from May 17.