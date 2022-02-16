Joshua Rodgers, aged 30, from Barnsley, suddenly lost his oldest brother, Gavin, 38, in January.

His brother’s passing was unexpected and the cause hasn’t been determined yet.

Animal lover Gavin Rodgers died suddenly at the age of 38

Mr Rodgers said: “The sudden loss of Gavin has been really troubling and tricky to deal with for everyone in Gavin’s life.

“He was an extremely caring, loving and generous person with his time, his effort and his energy and he really went out of his way to help others like walking to the shops for someone or helping an old lady cross the road.

“His general demeanour and cheeky smile would light up a room and radiate positivity and love.”

Gavin loved animals and owned two dogs, 12-year-old Tia and two-year-old Judah, who he had from being puppies.

His brother said: “They were his pride and joy. He spent all this time with them and took them out on long walks through the Peak District. He was always giving them the best that he could.”

Their parents have taken the dogs in and Mr Rodgers has now started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover future veterinary bills and ongoing running costs of maintaining the health and happiness of his Gavin’s beloved pets.

He said: “My parents had one dog of their own but they gave it to my sister so they can look after Tia and Judah, since three dogs would be too chaotic for them. They want to give the dogs the best of everything to help maintain Gavin’s legacy through his dogs.”

So far, Mr Rodgers has managed to raise £1,300..

He said: “It’s nice to get a community to help Gavin’s dogs. We are absolutely overwhelmed with the generosity and support everyone has shown and shared.

"Gavin had many loves in his life; one of the greatest was his love for animals. He put his heart and soul into the wellbeing and care of his dogs, and as a family, we would prefer a donation towards supporting Judah and Tia rather than buying flowers for Gavin.”