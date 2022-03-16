Funding extended for unique scheme helping people in Sheffield with dementia

Sheffield City Council has green lit more funding for The Happiness Programme at a retirement living service in the city.

Residents at Sanctuary Retirement Living’s Roman Ridge in Wincobank, which has apartments and communal facilities for people aged over 55s, were invited to pilot The Happiness Programme for six months last June.

Resident Ian Troops with Wellbeing and inclusion assistant Helen Flowers.

The project is the first of a kind service for the dementia care industry and aims to help to change lives for people living with physical and cognitive challenges.

An interactive light projector is used to play games such as Word Search and Snakes and Ladders, to stimulate movement, create a shared experience and enhance emotional well-being.

The programme has been a big hit with the residents, and they are said to be pleased the programme is being extended.

Ian Troops moved to Roman Ridge during lockdown and was unable to make friends because of social restrictions and isolation.

The Happiness Programme collaboration has since changed this for him.

He said “It’s amazing for social interaction and we’re like one big, happy family. We have a laugh and forget about our worries. It’s great. The Happiness Programme deserves a medal!”

Helen Flowers, who’s been a wellbeing and inclusion assistant at Roman Ridge for nine years, added: “For residents with challenging care needs, like dementia, we’re thrilled to see that they’re engaging with the technology and enjoying their selves - it’s all due to The Happiness Programme.”

John Ramsay, founder and managing director of Social-Ability, which has been involved in delivering the project, said: "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Sanctuary Retirement Living and we are extremely proud of the impact that the Happiness Programme has had at Roman Ridge after just a few short months.

"Its interactive games have been specially designed to stimulate cognitive, sensory, and social activity, and it is great to see it help residents have fun together even as the pandemic continues to present challenges.