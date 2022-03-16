Major cycle race event coming to Sheffield's iconic Park Hill

The Park Hill UpRise will see cyclists of all ages and abilities compete in a hill climb race on the two cobbled climbs below South Street in front of the iconic Park Hill flats.

Over two runs from standing starts from the bottom riders will take on the two cobbled climbs to see who will be fastest, there are prizes for the fastest competitor for climb one, climb two and fastest overall time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new cycle race is coming to Sheffield's Park Hill.

The event, held on Saturday, May 7, from 2pm to 6pm, is for both experienced riders and anyone who wants to have a go, or dip their toe into cycle sport.

It will include junior, adult, Brompton Bike and Cargo Bike categories means there's something for everyone.

Adam Simmonite, events manager for the organsers Sheffield Urban CycloCross, said: "The two cobbled climbs will be great to watch and will test riders. We have always been about highlighting cycling in the urban environment and we thought the short course and challenging climb would be a great way to highlight some of the less conventional bikes seen on the streets of Sheffield.

"The event is open for everyone to watch or take part in from individuals to groups, clubs and businesses. All you have to do is register on the Urban CycloCross website. There is a small entry fee per cyclist just to support running costs of the event only.

A new cycle race is coming to Sheffield's Park Hill.

“We’re particularly excited about the Cargo Bike race category which will see teams of three, load up, race to the top and unload their cargo bikes. We will have 2 bikes on loan to allow non owners to have a go.”

There will also be a pop up bar cart and refreshments can be bought at the Park Hill café called South Street Kitchen.

To register visit https://www.riderhq.com/events/p/2qy1mq85/f/park-hill-up-rise---urban-hill-climb

Sheffield Urban Cyclocross is also running an event at Sheffield’s Olympic Legacy Park on Sunday, July 31.

A new cycle race is coming to Sheffield's Park Hill.

This will be a more ‘traditional’ cyclocross course as part of the Yorkshire CycloCross Summer Series.