Production staff continued to buzz around Spotswood Close today (May 17) as part of a week-long takeover for location shots.

A blackout curtain was draped over one resident’s house between 1pm and 11pm so the actors could film nighttime shots indoors.

A house in Spotswood Close was draped with a blackout curtain to create a nighttime interior shot for the filming of The Full Monty.

The house is reportedly the set for “a major character” in the series, rumoured to be the daughter of Robert Carlyle’s character Gaz.

It comes after the nearby Gleadless Valley Parish Church was given over to filming on Monday. Crews waited until dark to shine a powerful lighting rig through the stained glass windows to create an interior shot.

Four days of filming are planned, and they are expected to wrap up by the end of Thursday. The house in Spotswood Close will be used for exterior shots on Wednesday, while the path outside will be used for another scene on Friday.

Residents are in with a chance of seeing cast members like Robert Carlyle, Paul Barber, Hugo Speer, Mark Addy, Steve Huison, Wim Snape and Tom Wilkinson on the estate between today and Thursday.

Production crews on Spotswood Close, with Gleadless Valley Church behind them. The whole neighbourhood has been given over to filming crews until Thursday.

One resident told The Star: “It’s dead interesting. Lots of people have been coming and going to get a look.”

Shooting for the upcoming eight-part series produced by Disney+ will reportedly take 20 weeks and should be released in early 2023.

Residents were sent a letter by the on site team, Little Island Productions, to inform them which days filming crews would be in area.

Traffic is being prohibited from using the road and cones have been placed along Spotswood Drive to prevent parking.

The series will reunite The Full Monty cast 25 years after the Sheffield-based comedy became a Box Office smash hit.

The 1997 film followed a group of unemployed former steelworkers who became strippers for a night to earn cash.

The week of filming in Gleadless comes after shooting took place in Manchester in early May.