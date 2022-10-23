UFOs spotted over Handsworth estate – 2022

Residents were left baffled this week after ‘UFOs’ were reported over Sheffield – with a video to show what was happening.

Neil Levesley spotted two mysterious objects in the sky above his home on the triangle estate, in Handsworth, on a Wednesday morning – and took pictures to try and find an explanation.

Round-up of strange events that have happened in Sheffield.

He said what he saw appeared to be ‘big round balls’ in the sky.

You can watch the video here.

UFO spotted in skies over Sheffield – 2017

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apparent 'UFO sightings' in Sheffield

Footage in 2017 showed a flickering light in the skies over Sheffield. Commentary over the video showed a woman saying: “That's weird. That's not a star love, no way."

Kevin Maggy Pearce, who filmed the clip, said: "It was flashing green and red at first. We watched it for two hours - then went back to look and it had vanished. We thought it was the helicopter but it wasn't moving."

Howden Moor incident – 1997

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big cat spotted in the Peak District.

Back in March 1997, at night, an expected air crash and explosion was reported on Peak District Moorland near Sheffield after several reports of on-lookers saw an ‘aircraft’ in distress go down near the moor.

A total of 141 mountain rescue volunteers from seven teams were out on foot searching terrain from Broomhead Moor out towards the of peat bog north of the Howden Reservoir complex. Joining them were teams of police officers and dog teams from the Search and Rescue Dog Association.

The process was to find the site of the crash and attempt to save any survivors of the apparent crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Searches continued but no crash site could be found and the South Yorkshire place put the situation as ‘unexplained’.

For more on this incident, read here.

Upperthorpe an extra-terrestrial hotspot? – 2020

Back in 2020, one Facebook group believed Upperthorpe was a hotspot for extra-terrestrial activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group, Upperthorpe UFO Capital, said they were seeing a growth in unexplained phenomena and seeked to ask questions and keep an open mind as they aim to discover the cause of the phenomena.

The founder of the group, going by the name X13, said: “We’ve all had similar experiences and sightings.

“Bright flashes, zipping lights in the sky, strange feelings, and unexplained tremors.

“We decided to create a place where we could all come together to share our experiences and theories. We definitely feel that Upperthorpe is fast-becoming one of the UK’s UFO hotspots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be clear, we’re not saying aliens definitely exist. We’re simply saying there are a lot of unexplained events and experiences, and we’re asking people to keep an open mind."

Demonic Dog – 2020

Sheffield is said to have its own demonic dog which was last sighted in 2007.

It haunts the road in Bunting Nook, Norton, according to local legend, appearing in front of cars out of the darkness, causing them to stall. It has a dislike of men in particular and savages the male passenger in the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other Ghost sightings

The ghost of a man who was stabbed to death is said to haunt Attercliffe’s Station Hotel. Legend has it that the man was murdered when the building was three cottages, and to this day there are reports of the man's screams being heard and footsteps in empty corridors.

The ghost of a former maid is said to haunt the Ashdale Grove House, in Westbourne Grove. Rumour has it that the woman took her own life when her secret lover, a local policeman, left her. The ghost reportedly moves items around in the building to this day.

‘Big cat’ spotted in Peak District – 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not quite in Sheffield, but in October two teenage campers captured footage of what they believe was a ‘big cat’ sighting whilst walking through the Peak District recently.

Josh Williams and his friend Ben were walking from Mermaid’s Pool towards Edale, as they returned home after a night of camping in the Peaks.

Soon after passing Jacob’s Ladder they both spotted what they believe to have been a big cat.