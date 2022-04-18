The much-anticipated event proved well worth the wait as hundreds of people turned out to watch the 2,500 numbered yellow plastic ducks being launched into the water on Easter Monday, April 18, for the first time since the Covid pandemic began.

The annual fundraising extravaganza was this year raising money for new play equipment at Bingham Park, where the old tennis courts are being transformed, with a new skate park among the changes proposed.

The Friends of the Porter Valley Duck Race at Endcliffe Park in Sheffield (photos by Jan Nimmo)

Squeals of delight filled the air as youngsters paddled through the water, following the ducks on their route downstream, where the first 40 ducks to cross the finish line earned their buyers one of the many prizes generously donated by nearby businesses.

The unpredictable spring weather meant past races had taken place amid snowfall and with thick frost on the ground, but the meteorological gods this year smiled on those gathered, with the sun sparkling on the Porter Brook’s surface as children excitedly grabbed sticks to help the ducks on their way along the 450-metre course.

Ann Le Sage, chair of the Friends of the Porter Valley group, said that while the total was yet to be totted up she was confident the event had raised several thousand pounds for the cause.

“The weather was blissful and it was a great day. Everyone joined in the countdown and there were screams of joy as the ducks went in,” she said.

“It felt fantastic to be back, even if we were scratching our heads a bit about what to do as it had been so long, and lots of people said what a wonderful day they’d had.”

Previous races have raised money for the Forge Dam Restoration Project, work on which is now well under way.

As usual, the race began just below the weir above Holme Wheel Dam and ended between the café and the playground at Endcliffe Park.

For more about the Friends of the Porter Valley, and how to support the group’s work, visit: https://www.fopv.org.uk.

