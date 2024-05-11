Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“I could sit in my house and cry - and that’s going to do no one any good - or, I can face it and think ‘right, how can we raise awareness?’”

An inspiring woman with an incurable form of stomach cancer has cheered on her friends this morning (May 11) as they abseiled down a university building to raise money for a Sheffield hospice.

Donna Taylor, a 45-year-old mum of two, was diagnosed with a stomach tumour in November last year.

Despite the news of it being incurable, undergoing “gruelling” chemotherapy, and losing her friend Sophie to cancer last year, Donna has set up Dee’s Tummy Cancer Charity and kept her spirits high.

Donna Taylor, of Parson Cross, at Sheffield Hallam's Owen Building today (May 11).

She said: “The diagnosis was devastating and shocking, and so out of the blue. The chemotherapy is pretty gruelling, and my life has changed beyond comprehension.

“I could sit in my house and cry - and that’s going to do no one any good - or, I can face it and think, ‘how can we raise awareness?’”

At 10am, Donna’s best friend Adele Civic, aged 45, her daughter Maddison Civic, aged 20, and their friend Tracy Fairfax, aged 50, took on an abseil from Sheffield Hallam’s Owen Building, alongside other people committed to raising funds.

Donna Taylor with best friend, Adele Civic, who lives across the road from her in Parson Cross.

The £4,200 raised via GoFundMe so far will go to St Luke’s Hospice, which has provided Donna with alternative treatments and therapies to help manage her symptoms and side effects

Donna, of Parson Cross, said: “I don't think I would have got through these past six months without St Luke's.

“It's all about bringing people together, because people want to help. I've got food parcels dropped off and my fridge is always full, people want to help.”

Dedicated fundraisers for St Luke's this morning (May 11). Dee's Tummy Cancer Charity supporters are present, including founder Donna Taylor (fourth from right).

Dee’s Tummy Cancer Charity, partnered with Weston Park Cancer Charity and Cavendish Cancer Care, has raised £16,500 since the start of this year.

She added: “It's a team effort to support our cancer patients, and this kind of fundraising is fundamental to let them continue being the angels that they are. With austerity and the pressures from the government, the funding is cut all the time.”

Now, Donna has taken early retirement from her career as a head of children’s services, in order to spend more time with her children, Tia, aged 21, and Rio, aged 16, and focus on her charity.

She added: “The chemo is doing what we want it to do - shrinking the tumour, and it has slowed the growth of it - but it's just about living with this cancer now.