A Sheffield cancer patient has launched a charity to help support fellow patients through a time of great personal uncertainty and hit back at her diagnosis.

Donna Taylor was diagnosed with stomach cancer at the end of last year after suffering from a prolonged illness since the summer.

Donna Taylor launched Dee's Tummy Cancer UK, a charity initiative in partnership with Cavendish Cancer Care and Weston Park Hospital Development Fund, after being diagnosed with stomach cancer

Despite multiple trips to the doctors, initial tests showed nothing abnormal. But after more in-depth tests triggered alarm bells, the mother-of-two was taken in for an emergency endoscopy. This revealed a tumour in her stomach.

“You’re just in a state of shock when you’re first diagnosed,” she said. “You fear about what it means. You’re going through a grieving process and instantly your life changes overnight.”

However, Ms Taylor, 45, has recently launched Dee's Tummy Cancer UK, a charity initiative in partnership with Cavendish Cancer Care and Weston Park Hospital Development Fund.

The charity hopes to fundraise to raise awareness around stomach cancer and support others through their journey with the disease.

Ms Taylor explained how launching the charity was important to her in adapting to the life-changing news of her diagnosis.

“Very quickly, I realised my old life wasn’t coming back, so I thought ‘what does this new life look like?’ Because there’s got to be a purpose,” she said. “That’s when I wanted to know what I was dealing with, so I started doing my own research.”

According to Cancer Research UK, there were 6,453 new cases of stomach cancer in the UK between 2016 and 2018. It accounts for 2% of all cancer cases in the country and in 2015, 54% of cases were prevented.

Ms Taylor is hoping the awareness she raises can help people detect the signs early and let patients know they are not alone in their cancer journey.

Dee's Tummy Cancer UK have numerous fundraising events coming up this year, including a bingo night, race night and Donna’s Disco, which she is most excited about. Ms Taylor, who loves to glam up for a party, hopes the event will bring people together for a great cause.

“The most important thing you can do as a cancer patient is reach out,” she said. “There is a support network even if you think you’re isolated. I don’t want anyone to feel isolated and to deal with this alone.”