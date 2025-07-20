Friends of 'hilarious' mum who died 19 days after cancer diagnosis organise fundraising party in her honour
Cancer diagnoses are never easy, but for Deborah - who went by Debs - the shock was followed by a handful of heart-breaking weeks.
After struggling with illness for some time, she finally got the news no one wants to hear in early May. Then, only 19 days later, she passed away on May 21.
She had celebrated her 50th birthday just two months prior.
She left behind her husband Daniel and 13-year-old son Oscar, with a fundraiser seeing people donate more than £7,000 to pay for her funeral.
However, beyond her family, Debs’ tragic and sudden passing also left a hole in the hearts of her group of inseparable friends.
“You would always have fun with her,” one friend, Jodie Davis, told The Star.
“She was a proper legend and absolutely hilarious. That’s what everyone said at the funeral, she was so funny and just enjoyed life really.”
Her friends are now organising a disco to honour Debs’ life and raise funds for her son.
The party and raffle will take place at Coal Aston Village Hall in Dronfield on Saturday, September 20.
Jodie added: “She loved a dance and all of that stuff so we arranged this disco to raise money for Dan, Oscar and a charity of their choice.
“When I picture it in my mind, she’s going to be there. It’s sad that she’s not there, but I think she would definitely approve.
“She was always the first one on the dance floor and would be there at any opportunity. She loved discos and going out with her friends.”
Jodie thanked Jolly Farmer Dronfield who are providing a bar and Mobile Pizza Pi, serving pizza.
A raffle held on the day will feature prizes including Red Letter Day overnight hotel stay for two (donated by Cards & Gifts, in Dronfield), a Spire View Yurts overnight stay for two with hot tub and prosecco, lunch for two at Joro, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United tickets and plenty more.
