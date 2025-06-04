A family are asking for help to cover the funeral costs of a mother who tragically died only 19 days after discovering she had cancer.

Deborah Reynolds - who went by Debs - had been struggling with illness for some time, heading in and out of hospital for a variety of tests.

Then in early May, doctors delivered the news no one wants to hear - she had cancer.

Tragically, the discovery came too late, as only 19 days later on May 21 she passed away.

She had celebrated her 50th birthday just two months prior.

Now, the family are not only having to cope with the unexpected and sudden grief, but the financial burden as they attempt to fund a worthy funeral for the much-loved mum.

50-year-old mum Debs Reynolds died only 19 days after receiving a cancer diagnosis. | Submit

A fundraiser has begun that has already raised more than £5,000 - well above the original £500 goal.

Debs’ sister-in-law Georgina Pilley - who started the fundraiser - told The Star: “She’s been really poorly since about January and visiting hospital to get different tests.

“Then they found this anomaly in her blood and told her that she had cancer - it was a case of going home and waiting, the oncologist would be in touch about treatment.

“Within 19 days she had passed away - it all happened very quickly.”

Debs’ husband, Daniel, is self-employed and on top of the funeral costs is facing the prospect of having to look after their 13-year-old son Oscar on his own.

But the support they have received from the public, who keep donating to their cause, has helped remind them of how much Debs was loved.

To push the fundraiser further, Georgina - who is a professional body piercer - and her colleague, tattoo artist Jessica Paige, will be raising additional funds at work on Saturday, June 7.

All proceeds from jobs they do on the day between 11am and 7pm at their studio - The Next Chapter Tattoo Collective on Bawtry Road in Bramley - will go directly towards the fundraiser, with Georgina asking that anyone wishing to get a tattoo or piercing do so on that day to support the cause.

Family have now raised more than £5,000 to cover the costs of Deborah's funeral, and help support her teenage son in future. | Submit

“I think it’s just a reflection of how she was clearly loved be lots of people and had a lasting effect,” she added.

“Some people who only met her once have donated, which shows the kind of person she was.”

“People have also really related to it because cancer affects so many - we’ve had lots of messaged from people who’ve lost someone to cancer and want to help.”

Anyone wanting to donate can find the fundraiser here.

Places are still available for the charity piercing and tattoo day.

Those wishing to book a tattoo can reach Jessica here, or alternatively contact Georgina for a piercing here.

