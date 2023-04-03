The markets at Fox Valley Shopping Centre in Sheffield have been “thriving” since their relaunch.

The relaunch featured a full line-up of traders and entertainment, with the general market returning on Friday and specialist markets on Saturday and Sunday.

Claire Biltcliffe, Centre Manager at Fox Valley, Stocksbridge, said: “It is amazing to see the market thriving again! The relaunch has been a great success and we are grateful to our traders for attending with such lovely products and for the local community for coming to support them.”

The markets were officially reopened in a ribbon cutting ceremony held by the Mayor of Stocksbridge Councillor Joseph Staniforth, who was assisted by a number of regular traders from the weekly Friday markets - Joseph Cliff Fishmongers, Beau Tees, Fairy Houses, Finkle Antiques and Elizabeth May Jewels.

The Friday Market opened with a mixture of stalls selling fresh produce, crafts, homeware, sweet treats and gifts. The Makers Market on Saturday and Sunday reached full capacity with 20 stalls selling handmade arts and crafts including Lavender Stitches, Pottery Conway, Horseshoe Crafts and Angela Tubb Art.

Saturday and Sunday also followed an Easter theme, with craft activities, an Easter bunny and the centre's adopted charity, Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care’s free Easter craft stall which was extremely popular with young shoppers over the three days.

The relaunch also sawa live entertainment provided in the bandstand over the entire weekend with local dance troop, Starlight School of Dance and musicians, Red House and Jake EB Music. Sandersons Express also returned during the relaunch, with the buggy service transporting customers all across the centre.