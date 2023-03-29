This weekend will see the return of the weekly markets held at Stocksbridge’s Fox Valley Shopping Centre.

The Mayor of Stocksbridge will be officially relaunching the popular markets which will include a general market on Friday March 31 and specialist markets on Saturday April 1 and Sunday April 2.

The relaunch features a new line up of traders plus live music and activities throughout the weekend.

Claire Biltcliffe, Centre Manager at Fox Valley, said: “We are really excited to be relaunching the Fox Valley Markets as it is a great way to bring the community together and celebrate local producers and makers. There are so many great traders on board for this weekend and with Easter crafts and live music, it is the best time to pay us a visit.”

Weekly markets are returning to Fox Valley Shopping Centre, Stocksbridge

The markets have been a successful part of Fox Valley since the centre opened in 2016 bringing the community together and supporting small businesses.

Amongst a new line up of fruit and veg, artisan bread and cakes stalls, old favourites such as Joseph Cliff Fishmongers will return with a regular stall every Friday.

Other traders such as Valentine Confectionery, Pottery Conway, Clusters and Sewcial Sewing will return alongside new stalls such as Poptin & Spodge, specialising in handmade gifts.

Light refreshment stalls Oh My Goodness Juice and The Oss Box selling tea, coffee, milkshakes and bakes will also feature.

Catch live music on the bandstand over the weekend from Sheffield musicians Leceint Fearnley and Red House, and look out for the return of Sanderson’s express Rolls Royce buggy - a customised buggy-style electric vehicle offering a free shuttle service around the shopping centre.

Fox Valley will be donating 10 per cent of all stall fees to help support their adopted local charity, Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care (SCCCC) who work within the community.

SCCCC will be hosting a free Easter themed craft workshop all weekend for children to enjoy and get creative. There will also be a special appearance from an Easter mascot.

