News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
5 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
7 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
7 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
8 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star

Fox Valley Stocksbridge: Weekly market returns to Sheffield shopping centre

This weekend will see the return of the weekly markets held at Stocksbridge’s Fox Valley Shopping Centre.

By Jennifer Mannion
Published 29th Mar 2023, 18:52 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 18:52 BST

The Mayor of Stocksbridge will be officially relaunching the popular markets which will include a general market on Friday March 31 and specialist markets on Saturday April 1 and Sunday April 2.

The relaunch features a new line up of traders plus live music and activities throughout the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Claire Biltcliffe, Centre Manager at Fox Valley, said: “We are really excited to be relaunching the Fox Valley Markets as it is a great way to bring the community together and celebrate local producers and makers. There are so many great traders on board for this weekend and with Easter crafts and live music, it is the best time to pay us a visit.”

Most Popular
Weekly markets are returning to Fox Valley Shopping Centre, Stocksbridge
Weekly markets are returning to Fox Valley Shopping Centre, Stocksbridge
Weekly markets are returning to Fox Valley Shopping Centre, Stocksbridge

The markets have been a successful part of Fox Valley since the centre opened in 2016 bringing the community together and supporting small businesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amongst a new line up of fruit and veg, artisan bread and cakes stalls, old favourites such as Joseph Cliff Fishmongers will return with a regular stall every Friday.

Other traders such as Valentine Confectionery, Pottery Conway, Clusters and Sewcial Sewing will return alongside new stalls such as Poptin & Spodge, specialising in handmade gifts.

Light refreshment stalls Oh My Goodness Juice and The Oss Box selling tea, coffee, milkshakes and bakes will also feature.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Catch live music on the bandstand over the weekend from Sheffield musicians Leceint Fearnley and Red House, and look out for the return of Sanderson’s express Rolls Royce buggy - a customised buggy-style electric vehicle offering a free shuttle service around the shopping centre.

Fox Valley will be donating 10 per cent of all stall fees to help support their adopted local charity, Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care (SCCCC) who work within the community.

SCCCC will be hosting a free Easter themed craft workshop all weekend for children to enjoy and get creative. There will also be a special appearance from an Easter mascot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After the relaunch event, markets will run weekly every Friday. There will be monthly makers and food & drink markets every other month on the first weekend of each month

MayorSheffield