Sadly, the fifth member of the litter found dumped in a box near Todwick, Rotherham, between the M1 motorway and the busy A57, could not be saved. The kittens were taken in by South Yorkshire animal charity Rain Rescue, which said they all had infected eyes and were ‘so weak’ when they were discovered.

Rain Rescue appealed earlier this week for people to adopt the kittens, but the ‘outstanding’ interest meant it closed applications within a matter of hours and is now reviewing the applications to find them a loving home. However, the charity still has plenty of animals available for adoption.

Rain Rescue described how the abandoned cats were in a ‘terrible state’ when they were found and had to be hand fed from a few days old by a ‘lovely lady’, as these photos show. The cats, named Cobweb, Spooks, Pumpkin Spice and Fruitbat, were just two weeks old when they were rescued around six weeks ago and are only now ready to be adopted.

One of a litter of kittens found abandoned near the M1 in South Yorkshire and taken in by Rain Rescue. They had to be hand fed, as this photo shows

The charity also recently took in a cat who had to have his leg amputated after being hit by a driver, and whose owners couldn’t afford to treat him. It told how in the last 12 months it had taken in 271 cats and 83 dogs - 354 animals in total - from in and around South Yorkshire.

The RSPCA earlier this year reported a huge rise in the number of animals being abandoned as pet owners struggled amid the cost-of-living crisis.

For more about the cats and dogs available for adoption through Rain Rescue, and to donate to support the charity’s vital work, visit: www.rainrescue.co.uk.

The kittens were in a 'terrible state' when they were found abandoned and were taken in by Rain Rescue. One of the five kittens sadly did not survive

The kittens were in a 'terrible state' when they were found abandoned and were taken in by Rain Rescue. One of the five kittens sadly did not survive but the other four are now doing much better

