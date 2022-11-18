A member of the public was stunned when they opened their door on Wednesday morning to find Lilly shivering in a box outside with a note saying ‘please take care of this cat’. CCTV footage showed the poor cat had been left there at around 3am on November 16, when it would have been about 8C outside.

Lilly was taken in by Rain Rescue, the Rotherham-based animal charity, which said she hadn’t been microchipped so it was unable to trace her owner. “She is a very scared and confused little lady at the moment, not knowing if she will ever return back to her home again,” said the charity.

“Lilly will need to be microchipped and checked over by our vets so we know more about her health and what sort of state she is in... before we can even decide if she is ready for adoption. Please can you help towards the care of this lovely, but very scared, little lady?”

The letter which was left with Lilly goes on to read: “It has been abandoned by a neighbour and has already had two litters this year. It is currently scrounging for food and will no doubt end up pregnant again when it comes into season.”

Rain Rescue has appealed for donations to help cover the cost of caring for Lilly and the other animals it is looking after. To donate, visit www.rainrescue.co.uk/donate or text MEOW to 70470 (texts cost £3 plus one standard rate message).