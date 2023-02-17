The people of Beauchief are set to benefit from hot coffee and freshly baked treats as a Sheffield bakery expands across the city.

Forge Bakehouse, on Abbeydale Road, announced on Thursday that the popular cafe and bakery would be launching a secondary site on Hutcliffe Wood Road with a ‘super soft’ opening this Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19. Just earlier this week the team revealed that its pop-up shop in Sheffield railway station would be extending its opening hours to a seven-day week.

The company wrote on social media: “Having already teased everyone about our new Train Station location, we have another exciting announcement to come first! Super soft opening this Saturday and Sunday up at 24 Hutcliffe Wood Road. Some pastries, break and takeaway coffees.. come and check in with us!”

General manager Heather Midgley said the shop in Beauchief will open this weekend, and then re-open on February 24 from 9am to 3pm daily for the time being.

Forge Bakehouse is to open up its new venue on Hutcliffe Wood Road, Beauchief. The shop will sell steaming coffee, baked goods, and fresh produce.