Forge Bakehouse: Popular Sheffield bakery and cafe reveals new Beauchief venue with soft opening this weekend

The people of Beauchief are set to benefit from hot coffee and freshly baked treats as a Sheffield bakery expands across the city.

By Kirsty Hamilton
1 hour ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 6:24pm

Forge Bakehouse, on Abbeydale Road, announced on Thursday that the popular cafe and bakery would be launching a secondary site on Hutcliffe Wood Road with a ‘super soft’ opening this Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19. Just earlier this week the team revealed that its pop-up shop in Sheffield railway station would be extending its opening hours to a seven-day week.

The company wrote on social media: “Having already teased everyone about our new Train Station location, we have another exciting announcement to come first! Super soft opening this Saturday and Sunday up at 24 Hutcliffe Wood Road. Some pastries, break and takeaway coffees.. come and check in with us!”

General manager Heather Midgley said the shop in Beauchief will open this weekend, and then re-open on February 24 from 9am to 3pm daily for the time being.

Forge Bakehouse is to open up its new venue on Hutcliffe Wood Road, Beauchief. The shop will sell steaming coffee, baked goods, and fresh produce.

She said: “Everyone’s reaction has been positive. It’s really exciting and I look forward to meeting people on Saturday and Sunday.”

The news came as another cafe in Sheffield city centre announced it is closing for good this weekend, due to a combination of ‘rising costs’ and ‘dropping footfall’.

