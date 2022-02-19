Tom Collier, a Blades fan who had a season ticket on the Kop and played up front for Hammer and Pincers FC, passed away as he travelled to a game against Sheffield Wanderers.

Tragically, at around 10.24am, his vehicle left the road just after the large underpass on Shepcote Lane, Tinsley, and struck a brick wall. Tom – who was 24 – died shortly afterwards.

With his picture, which was projected in black and white on the large screen inside the Blades' home ground, the stadium reverberated with cheers from fans of both clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Collier was on his way to play against Sheffield Wanderers with his teammates from Hammer and Pincers FC on Saturday (February 5).

The moment was captured in the ninth minute of Saturday's game, to mark the number he wore for Hammer and Pincers.

In the five days since his passing, dozens of floral bouquets have been left at the scene of the crash in tribute to the former King Ecgbert pupil.

A GoFundMe page set up with an initial aim of £500 to help Collier’s family meet the costs of his funeral had raised over £22,000 at the time of writing, and donations will go towards a number of foundations his family are choosing to support in their son’s name.

The club have retired the No.9 shirt worn by Collier, who was described as a “gentle guy with a huge heart"

The club have retired the No.9 shirt worn by Collier, who was described as a “gentle guy with a huge heart who is gone too soon, but will never be forgotten” by friend and teammate David Spilman.

His manager, Dave Oxley also described Tom as the team’s top goalscorer.

He said: “He just loved playing football, and that’s where he was going when it happened. It’s hit us all very hard, because he was a great, great kid.

“We’re a really close-knit bunch and he was at the centre of that, too. It’s a group that does everything together and Tom was a big part of that. He certainly never missed a night out!

“I’ll remember him as a top kid and a great footballer."