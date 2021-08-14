Football fans pay 'lovely' tribute to 15-year-old fan who died after stabbing

Barnsley fans today paid tribute to 15-year-old fan Loui Phillips, who died after being stabbed this week.

By Lloyd Bent
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 7:03 pm

In the 15th minute of the match against Coventry at the Oakwell Stadium all the home supporters stood up and did a round of applause for the youngster, who tragically died in the early hours of August 8.

Loui was a big Barnsley fan, and his old football coach has said football was a ‘massive part of his life’.

Boy, 15, who was killed in weekend stabbing is named by South Yorkshire Police

Fans pay tribute to Loui Phillips.

Police were called at around 2pm on Sunday (8 August) following reports that a teenage boy had been stabbed on Fish Dam Lane.

On arrival officers found Loui with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to hospital, where he remained in a critical condition for several days. He sadly died on Thursday morning.

Loui’s family confirmed that the boy who had been stabbed was their son.

A post mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

Loui Phillips
