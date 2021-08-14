Football fans pay 'lovely' tribute to 15-year-old fan who died after stabbing

In the 15th minute of the match against Coventry at the Oakwell Stadium all the home supporters stood up and did a round of applause for the youngster, who tragically died in the early hours of August 8.

Loui was a big Barnsley fan, and his old football coach has said football was a ‘massive part of his life’.

Fans pay tribute to Loui Phillips.

Police were called at around 2pm on Sunday (8 August) following reports that a teenage boy had been stabbed on Fish Dam Lane.

On arrival officers found Loui with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to hospital, where he remained in a critical condition for several days. He sadly died on Thursday morning.

Loui’s family confirmed that the boy who had been stabbed was their son.

A post mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.