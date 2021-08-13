Boy, 15, who was killed in weekend stabbing is named by South Yorkshire Police

Police were called at around 2pm on Sunday August 8 after Loui, from Monk Bretton, Barnsley, was reported to have been stabbed on Fish Dam Lane.

When they arrived, they found him with a stab wound to his chest.

He was taken to hospital, where he remained in a critical condition for several days. Tragically, he died on Thursday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loui Karl Phillips

A post mortem examination carried out on Thursday evening concluded that he died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

His family have now formally identified him and are being supported by police family liaison officers.

Police are meanwhile continuing with their investigation and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Det Chief Insp Mark Oughton, senior investigating officer, said: “Investigations are continuing and officers are working hard to piece together the events that led to a teenage boy losing in life in such tragic circumstances.

“As our enquiries continue, I would like to renew my appeal for anyone who saw what happened on Sunday afternoon to please contact us.

“If you have any information that might help us, please contact 101 quoting incident number 508 of 8 August 2021. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”