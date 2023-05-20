Sheffield is home to dozens of Italian restaurants – but how do our favourite venues perform when it comes to the important issue of food hygiene?

Good food hygiene is paramount for restaurants to ensure that their customers are kept safe from food poisoning or other conditions. Food hygiene can be defined as hygienic handling of food, which includes the preparation, cooking, cooling, re-heating and storage. However the Food Standards Agency will also look at the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building, as well as the management of food safety when carrying out an inspection of a premises.

Italian cuisine is a big hit in Sheffield, with its popularity shown by the many restaurants specialising in all things pizza and pasta. We have taken the highest-rated Italian restaurants on Google to the Food Standards Agency’s website to see how they have been rated.

Every food establishment is given a food hygiene score ranging from zero, meaning urgent improvements are required, up to five, meaning the business fully complies with relevant food laws.

Check out how our city’s top-rated Italian restaurants on Google fare on the food hygiene scale.

1 . Cin cin! Sheffield is home to many highly-rated Italian restaurants. Photo: National World/ Google Photo Sales

2 . Napoli Centro Pizzeria, Broomhall Napoli Centro Pizzeria, on Glossop Road, is rated 4.9 stars on Google out of 475 reviews. This establishment also hails a food hygiene rating of five following its most recent inspection on March 19, 2019. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Rudy's Pizza, Sheffield City Centre Rudy's Pizza, on Division Street, has been rated 4.8 stars, according to 429 reviewers on Google. This venue opened in June last year and has not yet been inspected by the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Urban-Ita, Netheredge Urban-Ita, on Abbeydale Road, has an average rating of 4.8 stars on Google, following 207 reviews. The restaurant also food hygiene rating of five following its most recent inspection on February 5, 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales