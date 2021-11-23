Several neighbouring flats in Lowedges Drive were evacuated during the incident at around 6.45pm yesterday, Monday, November 23, after a 999 call was made concerning the safety of a man at one of the properties.

Several police squad cars and two fire engines attended the scene and found a man had reportedly poured solvent on the floor of his flat.

An assessment was made by specialists from the emergency services, and the occupants of three neighbouring flats were asked to leave while the flat and communal area were ventilated.

A number of flats in Lowedges Drive were evacuated on November 22 after a man reportedly poured solvent on the floor of this home.

Nobody was injured in the incident and the occupants of the flats were allowed back into their homes before midnight.