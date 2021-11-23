Flats evacuated as police called to Lowedges, Sheffield, after neighbour pours solvent over floor of home
Emergency services were scrambled to a Sheffield neighbourhood last night after a man reportedly poured solvent across the floor of his home.
Several neighbouring flats in Lowedges Drive were evacuated during the incident at around 6.45pm yesterday, Monday, November 23, after a 999 call was made concerning the safety of a man at one of the properties.
Several police squad cars and two fire engines attended the scene and found a man had reportedly poured solvent on the floor of his flat.
An assessment was made by specialists from the emergency services, and the occupants of three neighbouring flats were asked to leave while the flat and communal area were ventilated.
Nobody was injured in the incident and the occupants of the flats were allowed back into their homes before midnight.
South Yorkshire Police have today confirmed that the man at the property was detained and is undergoing a mental health assessment.