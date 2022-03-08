The poet John Birtwhistle is organising the event, which will be held at the Broomhill Oxfam shop on Saturday, March 12 and will run for half an hour.

During the event, John will present the famous poem by Soviet poet Yevtushenko about the Babyn Yar massacre in Ukraine in 1942.

Poet John Birtwhistle will be raising money for Ukraine with a flash poetry event in Sheffield. Photo: Mireille Berthoud

John has decided to do this in response to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s tweet: “To the world: what is the point of saying never again for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating.”

In an effort to raise money for Ukrainian refugees, at the event John will present this famous poem alongside music.

A collection for the Ukraine appeal by Oxfam and other aid agencies will be held at the event.