First look inside 'Sheffield's smallest bookshop' made out of 2x2m nook at popular Crookes cafe

A 2x2m nook in a popular Crookes cafe has relaunched as ‘Sheffield’s smallest bookshop’.

By Alastair Ulke
2 hours ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 9:06am

Book store ‘Novel’ has opened from a cranny at the back of the Queen of the Suburbs in School Lane. The pink-loving cafe has given the space over to co-owners Katie and Joe for them to sell a curated selection of the pair’s favourite reads who want to help customers ‘treat your shelf’.

Check out our gallery below for a first look inside Novel and to help your plan a trip out to visit.

1. Co-owner Joe Nixon at Novel, a pop up bookstore at Queen of the Suburbs in Crookes

"Sheffield's smallest book shop" has opened out of a 2x2m nook in a coffee shop in Crookes.

Photo: Dean Atkins

2. The Queen of the Suburbs in Crookes

A trip to get a take-out coffee at Queen of the Suburbs can also be a chance to find a new hand-picked title for your bookshelf at home.

Photo: Dean Atkins

3. Co-owner Katie Haughey

After opening up as a pop-up shop from a number of locations, Novel has now found a more permanent home.

Photo: ALastair Ulke

4. Joe Nixon

The team behind Novel have previously had pop up shops at Gerry's Bakery, Rex Market and Tenaya Wine.

Photo: Dean Atkins

