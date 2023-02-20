First look inside 'Sheffield's smallest bookshop' made out of 2x2m nook at popular Crookes cafe
A 2x2m nook in a popular Crookes cafe has relaunched as ‘Sheffield’s smallest bookshop’.
Book store ‘Novel’ has opened from a cranny at the back of the Queen of the Suburbs in School Lane. The pink-loving cafe has given the space over to co-owners Katie and Joe for them to sell a curated selection of the pair’s favourite reads who want to help customers ‘treat your shelf’.
Check out our gallery below for a first look inside Novel and to help your plan a trip out to visit.
