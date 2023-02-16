‘Sheffield’s smallest bookshop’ has opened today on the grounds of a much-loved Crookes cafe in a space not much bigger than the cupboard under the stairs.

Book store ‘Novel’ has launched as a 2x2m pop-up book store from a nook at the Queen of the Suburbs coffee shop, in School Road. Started by book-loving couple Katie and Joe last July, Novel has as a pop-up shop selling a curated selection of the pair’s favourite reads, as well as sifting through contemporary releases to find the most inspiring, innovative, and thought-provoking books out there.

Taking on their next adventure, the couple’s new branch will be putting up shop on a more permanent basis from School Lane starting today (February 16). All the books on sale at Novel are recommended by founders Katie and Joe, making the shop more personal and unique than the average high street bookstore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen of the Suburbs, located at the top of Conduit Road, is itself a pink fever dream for coffee lovers, with the business centred around ethical trading, delicious coffee roasts to drink in or take-away, plus homemade sweet and savoury treats.

Pop up book store Novel is opening today from a nook at the Queen of the Suburbs Coffee Shop in Crookes.

Having previously had a pop shop at Gerry’s Bakery, Rex Market and Tenaya Wine, Novel will be taking over a 2x2m space behind the recently renovated coffee shop, making it the smallest, and of course, cosiest bookshop in Sheffield.

Katie Haughey, from Novel, said: “Novel is a place where book-lovers can come by and grab a coffee whilst chatting about their favourite books as well as browse for the next book on their hitlist. We are super excited to have found a more permanent space within Queen of the Suburbs, and can’t wait to welcome our first customers this week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad