Today, Tuesday, February 1, marks the beginning of the Year of the Tiger, and people around the city took the opportunity to celebrate the biggest event in the Chinese calendar in roaring style by letting off bangers.

But the noise initially left some people confused, with one person writing ‘was about to complain about the endless fireworks tonight in Sheffield but just realised it’s ChineseNewYear’.

Another person commented: “What’s with these never ending fireworks in sheffield?! Like they’ve been constant for hours over the last couple of nights.”

Fireworks exploded over Sheffield last night to ring in Chinese New Year (file photo)

And a third asked: “What the **** is with all the fireworks Sheffield?! They are never ending at the moment. What is going on?!”

When is Chinese New Year 2022, how is it celebrated and what events are there in Sheffield?

Chinese New Year is calculated according to the lunar calendar, meaning it changes each year, but it still always falls in January or February and this year is on February 1.

The celebrations typically last for 16 days, from Chinese New Year’s Eve until February 15 this year, so there could well be more fireworks over coming days.

The final day of the celebrations is traditionally marked by sending paper lanterns into the sky, but their use has become less common due to environmental concerns over them starting wild fires and endangering wildlife.

In Sheffield, this Sunday, February 6, people can enjoy the spectacle of the Sheffield Lion Dance Street Parade winding its way from Westfield Terrace in the City Centre to London Road, via Division Street, The Moor and New Era Square. It is due to leave Westfield Terrace at midday and arrive in London Road at 2pm.

For clubbers, Code is hosting a Lunar New Year Rave next Friday, February 11, with a dress code of ‘lucky red’ and revellers promised a mix of K-pop bangers, RNB classics, EDM and hop-hop to get them in the new year spirit.

What are the rules around setting off fireworks?

In general you must not set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am, but Chinese New Year is one of the exceptions, with the 1am cut-off the same as for Bonfire Night, New Year’s Eve and Diwali.