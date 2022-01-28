These are the top nine in Sheffield with more than 50 reviews, receiving a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 or above.
1. New Hing Lung
Address: 241 Abbeydale Rd, Nether Edge, Sheffield S7 1FJ.
Rating: 4.9 out of 5. (83 reviews)
What people say: “Best Chinese takeaway I have ever had and so cheap.”
Photo: Google Maps
2. Wing Wah
Address: 95 Stradbroke Dr, Sheffield S13 8SE.
Rating: 4.7 out of 5. (51 reviews)
What people say: “Absolutely delicious, great food, great value, great people.”
Photo: Google Maps
3. Kitchen King
Address: 648 Chesterfield Rd, Woodseats, Sheffield S8 0SB.
Rating: 4.6 out of 5. (62 reviews)
What people say: “The food was extremely tasty, well cooked and the portions were very generous.”
Photo: Google Maps
4. Golden Taste
Address: 279 London Rd, Highfield, Sheffield S2 4NF.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5. (170 reviews)
What people say: “Absolutely lovely food, massive portions, friendly staff… 100% recommend.”
Photo: Google Maps