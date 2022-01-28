These are the best chinese takeaways in Sheffield according to reviews from users on Google.

Chinese New Year: The 9 best Chinese takeaways in Sheffield according to Google reviews

As Chinese New Year approaches on Tuesday, we thought we would provide you with some of the Chinese takeaways in the city - according to Google reviews.

By Brogan Maguire
Friday, 28th January 2022, 11:01 am

These are the top nine in Sheffield with more than 50 reviews, receiving a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 or above.

1. New Hing Lung

Address: 241 Abbeydale Rd, Nether Edge, Sheffield S7 1FJ. Rating: 4.9 out of 5. (83 reviews) What people say: “Best Chinese takeaway I have ever had and so cheap.”

2. Wing Wah

Address: 95 Stradbroke Dr, Sheffield S13 8SE. Rating: 4.7 out of 5. (51 reviews) What people say: “Absolutely delicious, great food, great value, great people.”

3. Kitchen King

Address: 648 Chesterfield Rd, Woodseats, Sheffield S8 0SB. Rating: 4.6 out of 5. (62 reviews) What people say: “The food was extremely tasty, well cooked and the portions were very generous.”

4. Golden Taste

Address: 279 London Rd, Highfield, Sheffield S2 4NF. Rating: 4.5 out of 5. (170 reviews) What people say: “Absolutely lovely food, massive portions, friendly staff… 100% recommend.”

